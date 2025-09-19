‘Pillar of courage,’ Tinubu pays tribute to HID Awolowo on 10th memorial anniversary

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has honoured the memory of the late matriarch, HID Awolowo, describing her as a pillar of courage and dignity whose legacy continues to resonate a decade after her passing.

In a statement on Friday, the president noted that Mama Awolowo stood firmly beside the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo through trials and triumphs, carrying forward his vision with uncommon strength.

He emphasised that her role went beyond family, as she became a guiding light to generations of Nigerians who found inspiration in her life of faith, discipline, and love for the country.

Tinubu said the nation remembers Mama Awolowo not only for her contributions as a supportive wife and mother but also for her enduring influence as a symbol of service and sacrifice.

He stressed that her example remains a source of encouragement as Nigerians strive to build a just, united, and prosperous nation.

The president prayed that the legacy of the late matriarch would continue to endure in the hearts of the people.

The statement reads, “TRIBUTE TO MAMA H. I. D. AWOLOWO

“Ten years may have passed, but the memory of Mama HID Awolowo, the matriarch of the Awolowo family, remains fresh with deep respect in the heart of our nation. Mama Awolowo was a pillar of courage and dignity who stood firmly beside Chief Obafemi Awolowo and carried his legacy with uncommon strength.

“Mama HID was more than a wife and mother. She stood beside Chief Obafemi Awolowo through trials and triumphs, carrying his legacy forward with grace and courage. In doing so, she became a mother not only to her family but also a guiding light for generations of Nigerians who drew inspiration from her example, showing what it means to live with faith, discipline, and love for country.

“As we remember her today, we celebrate a life of service and sacrifice that continues to inspire us as we work together to build a just, united, and prosperous Nigeria.

“May your legacy continue to live on, Mama Awolowo.”

A memorial service was held on Friday at Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, in honour of the matriarch who was called home exactly 10 years ago, on 19 September 2015.

Speaking at the memorial, the Most Rev. Dr Michael Olusina Fape, Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos and Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Remo, described Mama HID Awolowo as a dignified woman whose life of faith, discipline, and selfless service continues to inspire generations.

He noted that her virtues as a wife, mother, and nation builder made her a symbol of honour for her time and beyond.

He added that both Papa and Mama Awolowo lived as apostles of integrity and purposeful leadership, leaving behind legacies that remain relevant for Nigeria’s progress.

According to him, their righteous example shows that only when the upright are in positions of influence can a just and prosperous society be achieved.

