A professor of animal science at the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training, (IAR&T), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Akinyele Adesehinwa, has disclosed that Nigeria has all it takes for self sustainance in animal protein supply, as well as for significant contribution to GDP, if the country can invest massively in pig production.

The professor of Animal Science and Production Systems, stated this while delivering his inaugural lecture, titled: “The fox and the piglet: A Paradox of Untapped Resource in Nigeria” held at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife , Osun State recently.

He noted that, with the use of available and local feed resources and improved technologies by relevant trained professionals, the country is capable of providing enough protein for its large population, as well as for export, for foreign exchange earnings.

He noted that: “Nigeria can meet its demand for meat or animal protein supply, thereby improving the nutrition of its populace, as well as increasing its people’s income generating potential, by taking advantage of the highly prolific, short generation interval and fast growing attributes of pigs and it’s value chain – a currently untapped resource in Nigeria” .

Professor Adesehinwa disclosed that Nigeria is blessed with several untapped, while stating that the most critical is that which has to do with mitigating food insecurity (MDG1).

He therefore posited that a viable pig industry in Nigeria can be a huge contributor toward Nigeria’s attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goal on zero Hunger and Poverty Eradication as a Means of job creation for sustainable source of income and source of poverty reduction businesses.

Source of nutrition and food security, arising from pork and it is consumable by-products and source of organic manure for crop production, adding that Nigeria has the required resources to meet her needs but is not taking advantage of them.

Professor Adesehinwa, however, called on the government to as a matter of urgency and in line with global best practices, revisit the recommendation, as contained in vision 20:20:20 documents and pleas from several other quarters, to unbundle the legal framework establishing NAPRI, to bring about Specie or Commodity-based Animal Husbandry Research Institutes, for enhanced research for development of the sub-sector.

He also called for proper integration of the Institute’s programme into the University structure, to allow the right synergy between the Institute and OAU Faculty of Agriculture.

Professor Adesehinwa began his academic and research career at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS) in 1993 as an Extension Specialist in the Livestock and Fisheries Technology Transfer Programme, where he was involved in several National and International studies and surveys across the length and breadth of Nigeria, before transferring his services to Obafemi Awolowo University , Ile- Ife in 2003.





