P&ID: Malami attributes success to collective efforts

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said that the successes recorded at the on-going P&ID arbitration case in the United Kingdom was a product of collective institutional collaboration and not attributable to a single individual personality.

A statement by Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, to the AGF on Wednesday Malami stated this at “The Morning Show” program of the Arise Television while discussing the recent developments related to Nigeria’s arbitration on the embattled P&ID contract agreement.

“I wonder how one personality can claim victory associated with an institution. Neither the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation -that developed witnesses’ statements in support of the case that led to the victory nor Abubakar Malami (SAN) (as the AGF and Minister of Justice) can in law and logic claim an exclusively personalized victory over a product of intergovernmental, inter-ministerial and multiple-agency collaborative venture,” he said.

According to Malami, in addition to the Office of the AGF and Federal Ministry of Justice, Nigerian Police, Ministries of Information and Foreign Affairs, Central Bank of Nigeria and other related agencies played an extra-ordinarily vital role in the processes and developments that culminated into this landmark victory for the county.

He said with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government the era of impunity and compromise that were embedded into the government system was over and the new culture of uncompromising stance for the public interest has come to stay.

The Minister who described the successes recorded by the Nigeria government in the recent UK court judgment on P&ID issue as unprecedented said investigations are ongoing and all those who played roles in the sham called contract will be made to face the wrath of the law.

In another development, Malami said the Federal Government was working assiduously to come out with National Arbitration Policy.

“It is our intention to look at the existing legislation, possibility of enhancing them for the purpose of establishing the national interest as the major enabler of, perhaps, an amendment to the existing legislation if the need for doing so arises.

“We are not ruling out the possibility of bringing about Executive Orders to compliment the same if the need arises. So, indeed we are looking at the possibility of having in place effective legal framework, national policy and associated legislation that will assist the process,” Malami said.

He said arising from the evolution of arbitrations, as per as the Nigerian state is concerned, the government has established very efficient and reputable centres of arbitrations in Lagos and Abuja.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…

Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils

Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.

Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55…

50 Million Nigerians May Develop Mental Illness, Commit Suicide ― Expert

Contrary to what many people think, a mental health expert, Dr Jibril Abdulmalik has said that 50 million Nigerians stand a risk of developing mental health problems, and some culminating in suicide.

Dr Abdulmalik spoke at a one-day online training on mental health and suicide reportage for media practitioners in commemoration of the World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) 2020…