Pick your winner! Who pockets Biggie’s N85m on Sunday?

The Big Brother Naija Season 5 which has been holding a continental audience glued to their screens for the past ten weeks finally comes to an end on Sunday.

The hugely popular show had 20 contestants locked up in a house for a mouth-watering prize of N85 million for the last housemate who will be expected to switch off the lights in the house on the last day, this Sunday.

Its audience has, over the weeks, been captivated with the various housemates, with many forming camps to support their favourite. From the icons to the elites, superions to the dorathians, fans picked their favourites in a matter of days.

From the second week, housemate(s) were evicted. Last week, Laycon, Nengi, Dorathy, Vee and Neo became the last five remaining housemates. Laycon and Dorathy joined Vee, Neo and Nengi as finalists on Sunday following the eviction of Ozo and Trikytee.

Already, viewers of the show have been predicting their preferred winner and runners-up in Sunday’s finale. The winner of BBNaija Season 5 will be chosen from one of the aforementioned housemates. Nigerians have shared their reactions to the final selection of housemates.

Majority of Nigerians, especially on social media, have predicted that Laycon will emerge as the winner and Dorathy or Nengi in the second position. With voting ended yesterday, viewers will have to wait with bated breath for Ebuka to announce the eventual winner with the highest votes.

