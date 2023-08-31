The Progressives Nigerian Youth Forum has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seek a vibrant party chieftain for the office of Minister of Youth Development.

National Coordinator of the Forum, Mr Bright Enuebuka, made the appeal on Thursday in Abuja at a news conference in Abuja.

The Forum which declared that youth development and employment must be given priority also maintained that whoever emerged must be willing to serve in all aspects for the effective deliverance of true democracy dividends and the Renewed Hope mandate of the Tinubu administration.

The Forum however made a case for APC USA National Youth Leader, Mr Oyakhilome Bello, as Minister of Youth Development.

Enuebuka described Bello as one of Nigeria’s trailblazers with great passion to positively impact the lives of Nigerian youths, saying he was a leader per excellent who invested his all, including his resources to ensure Tinubu’s electoral victory at the last presidential election.

In his presentation, South-South Coordinator of the group, Mr John Asuquo recalled that Bello had been championing the interests and voices of young Nigerians, even as an individual through his NGO.

“His primary mission is to create a platform for open dialogue and empower Nigerian youths, using tested policies and strategies to spark positive societal change.

“A mastermind in strategic planning and leadership, Bello skillfully navigated the complexities of different industries, achieving revenue growth that shattered expectations.

“His forward-thinking approach and commitment to integrity and trustworthiness resonated with critical stakeholders and made him a revered figure in the business world,” Asuquo said.

