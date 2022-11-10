‘Pick a book instead of a Gun’ initiative launched at IGS 2nd Spelling Bee

The immediate past chairman of Ibadan Grammar School Old Students Association (IGSOSA), Lagos branch, Mr Hakeem Suara, has described education as a viable tool in transforming and developing the minds of the youth, and most importantly, building the nation.

Mr Suara stated this at the second annual Spelling Bee and inauguration of the ‘Pick Up A Book Instead of A Gun,’ initiative, organised and sponsored by the Urban Books and Technology Inc., the brainchild of an old student of the 1965/69 set, Mr Jide Ogungbadero, in commemoration of his 71st birthday.

The theme of this year’s Spelling Bee was ‘Education is the Weapon for Nation Building.’

Suara who doubles as the coordinator of the annual competition and ‘Pick Up A Book Instead of A Gun’ campaign in Nigeria said that the efforts was meant to change the narratives in the education system in the country and to raise the bar of education in IGS and the country at large.

He added that the Spelling Bee is meant to inculcate reading culture in the students of the school, so as to develop and protect their young minds from delving into crimes.

He then called on the government, schools, communities to join the ‘Pick Up A Book instead of A Gun” campaign, which has its base in Boston, Massachusetts, US, where the benefactor resides, in order to change the status quo and arrest the situation in the country’ education system most especially at the basic level.

He hinted that the Spelling Bee is the benefactor’s way of giving back to his alma mater and reaching out to the current students whose academic progress he is passionate about.

In his remarks, the first national vice president of IGSOSA, Mr Gafar Ojetola, who represented the national president, Mr Oladimeji Mako at the event, said “this type of exercise will no doubt catch the students young and build their command of English Language, which IGS was known for in those days.

“The Spelling Bee competition will engage their thinking faculty, arouse internal challenge and spur them to study more as they also learn during the competition,” he added.

He thanked Mr Ogungbade for the gesture, hoping that the exercise will continue.

In his response, the principal of the school, Mr Johnson O. Oladejo attested that “the Spelling Bee programme has really stimulated the reading interest in our students. They now read and comprehend more.”

“It had a great effect on the last WASSCE result of the school, where our students did very well, especially in English Language.”

“We are seeing the result; so, we pray that the programme will continue to achieve its purpose.”

He disclosed that as a result of the impact, the programme had been extended to the IONIAN Brotherhood sporting and academic competition among the 12 old schools in South-West, Nigeria, where IGS is the only school from Oyo State.





At the end of the competition, six winners emerged and they were rewarded with a sum of N50,000, N30,000 and N20, 000 each in the range of first, second and third positions respectively, as well as each of the 12 participants receiving a copy of a new Oxford Dictionary.

He advised the students of IGS and the AIONIAN schools to make good use of the opportunity to develop themselves academically.