PIB: Host community of oil-producing areas demands scrapping of NDDC

Host community of oil-producing areas (HOSTCOMS) has called on the federal government to scrap the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and transfer her allocations to the HOSTCOMS.

President of the association, High Chief (Dr.) Benjamin Style Tams said this on Tuesday while addressing journalists on the second day of the public hearing on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by the Senate joint committee on Petroleum Upstream, downstream and Gas.

He said with the continued reduction of host community development fund from 10 percent in 2008 to 2.5 percent in 2020 PIB proposed documents will deny the people of the requisite development in all areas of human development needs.

Tams said the NDDC should be scrapped to enable the monies accruable to the commission can be directly paid to HOSTCOMS for these critical interventions especially after the revelations that followed the investigative hearing on the commission.

