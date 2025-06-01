PIA: Geil/Lekoil JV, HCDT hold awareness campaign in Rivers communities

The Ugama Ekede, Ayama Ekede, Asukama, Asukoyet Host Community Development Trust (UAAA HCDT), in collaboration with Green Energy International Limited/Lekoil & Gas Investment Limited Joint Venture (GEIL/LEKOIL JV), has successfully concluded a Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) Awareness and Peacebuilding Campaign across its four host communities in Rivers.

The week-long campaign was designed to deepen community understanding of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, promote inclusive engagement through the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) framework, and encourage community Stakeholders to embrace peace, dialogue, and shared responsibility in pursuit of sustainable development.

Funded through the statutory 3% Operational Expenditure (OPEX) contribution by GEIL/LEKOIL JV, as mandated by the PIA, the initiative reflects the Settlor’s continued commitment to peacebuilding, inclusiveness, and long-term development in its Host Communities.

According to sources from GEIL/LEKOIL JV, the campaign aligns with Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) directives and serves as a strategic follow-up to reinforce the recent achievements in governance and infrastructure gains. It is also part of efforts to reinforce trust and foster social cohesion.

“Through interactive sessions and community dialogue, the campaign sought to deepen mutual understanding, encourage peaceful coexistence, and ensure that all segments of the host communities are included in the development process,” the source added.

To ensure inclusivity and clarity, messages were delivered in the communities’ native dialects and Pidgin English, enhancing participation and understanding across all groups.

Participants at the events included traditional rulers, youth leaders, women’s groups, children, and persons living with disabilities (PWDs), among others.

Speaking at Asukama on the opening day, Comrade Asuk Nathan Sampson, Chairman of the UAAA HCDT, explained the rationale behind the campaign saying; “The purpose is to enlighten community members about the provisions of the PIA, particularly Chapter 3, which defines the relationship between settlors and host communities. By law, 3% of settlors’ OPEX is allocated to host communities for development.

“In return, host communities are expected to provide an enabling environment for the settlors to operate unhindered. This reciprocal understanding is vital to our progress.”

He commended GEIL/LEKOIL JV for fulfilling their obligations and acknowledged that previous issues were resolved internally without disrupting operations.

Chief Walter N. Ukot, Chairman of the Asukama Council of Chiefs, praised the initiative.

He said that the campaign has corrected misconceptions and emphasized the importance of living in peace with one another. “From the Port Harcourt training till now, my mindset has changed positively. Peace is essential”, he stated.

He commended both the JV and the HCDT for their commitments and pledged to continue to support all peacebuilding efforts in the community.

Also speaking, HRH King Brown David Asuk VI, Okaan-Ama of Asukoyet, expressed his appreciation to the organisers.

“We are grateful to the HCDT and GEIL/LEKOIL JV for bringing this campaign to our doorstep. If we embrace peace, there will be no strife, and what is rightfully ours will reach us. Once communities get their fair share, peace and goodwill will follow”, he said.

Dr. Douglas Adeola and Dr. Fred Nwogu, consultants from the New Nigeria Foundation (NNF), used short videos, interactive discussions, and visual presentations to reinforce the message that peace and unity are indispensable to achieving sustainable development in the four host communities.

Their approach further strengthened engagement and helped participants internalise the principles of collaboration and conflict prevention.

