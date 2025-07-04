PIA: 143 host community development trusts incorporated, 80 fully functional — NUPRC

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced the successful incorporation of 143 Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), with over 80 of them fully operational.

This is as the Ugama Ekede, Ayama Ekede, Asukama, and Asukoyet Host Community Development Trust (UAAA HCDT), in partnership with its Settlor—Green Energy International Limited/Lekoil and Gas Investment Limited (GEIL/LEKOIL) Joint Venture has awarded scholarships and bursaries to over 1,200 students in Andoni Local Government Area, Rivers.

Representing the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Kingsley Ehiaguina, Assistant Director of Host Communities Development and Administration, HSE & Community described the UAAA HCDT’s success as a reflection of the PIA’s impact.

“We are delighted that the dividends of the Host Community Development Trusts are beginning to materialise,” he said.

He called on traditional rulers and community members to support the Trusts for more effective implementation of development goals.

Beneficiaries of the scholarship cut across pupils in primary and secondary schools, as well as undergraduate and postgraduate students from the four communities.

In addition to the scholarship awards, the Trust commissioned key community projects, including the Asukama Community Town Hall, the renovated Community Primary School in Asukoyet, and a rehabilitated Universal Basic Education (UBE) block at the Community Secondary School in Ekede.

Chairman of the UAAA HCDT Board of Trustees, Comrade Asuk Nathan Sampson, stated that the Trust is focused on improving education and infrastructure across host communities.

“Over 1,200 individuals from the four communities have benefited from the bursary and scholarship scheme,” he said during the commissioning ceremony held in Asukama and Ekede.

“In addition to our educational and empowerment initiatives, we have over 20 projects underway—some completed, others ongoing. More are scheduled for commissioning before the end of the year.”

He emphasised that all development priorities were based on actual community needs and praised the GEIL/LEKOIL Joint Venture for its consistent support in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“All the projects being commissioned today, including the scholarship awards, were made possible through the statutory 3% operational expenditure (OPEX) contributions by GEIL/LEKOIL, as mandated by the PIA,” he said.

“This regular funding is a testament to their commitment to the sustainable development of our host communities.

“Since the PIA was enacted in 2021, the NUPRC has worked assiduously to ensure the operationalization of HCDTs. As of now, 143 HCDTs have been incorporated with the Corporate Affairs Commission, and over 80 are fully operational.”

Representing the GEIL/LEKOIL Joint Venture, HRH Serena-Dokubo Spiff applauded the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for fostering an environment that empowers host communities.

“In the old system, communities had to go cap in hand to oil companies. But the PIA changed everything. Now, 3% of operating costs is legislated to be handed over to the community, to be managed by them, for them,” he said.

“This is the democratization of opportunity. Communities are now in charge of their own future.”

He praised the UAAA HCDT for its accomplishments and encouraged continued accountability in managing community development funds.

Representing the Rivers State Government, Dr Oyoboy Edman Elleh, Director of Administration in the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, commended the GEIL/LEKOIL JV and the UAAA HCDT for their impactful work. He urged local communities to take ownership of the projects and protect them against vandalism.

Speaking on behalf of traditional leaders, Chairman of the Ekede Council of Chiefs, Chief (Sir) Gad Ekprikpo, praised the initiative:

“We are proud of the UAAA HCDT for their tremendous work in community development,” he said. “Special thanks to HRH Serena-Dokubo Spiff for his leadership and commitment.”

Mrs Rosetta Elkanah, Head Teacher of Community Primary School, Asukoyet, expressed appreciation for the school’s renovation and the scholarship support.

“Most of our pupils come from homes where parents can’t afford books or uniforms. This scholarship will relieve many families,” she said.

“However, I am currently the only teacher in this school. We urgently need more staff, cleaners, security personnel, and basic facilities”.

Her concerns were echoed by the Principal of Community Secondary School, Ekede, who also appealed for improved staffing and infrastructure to support teaching and learning.

Residents, stakeholders, women, youths, and children from the benefiting communities expressed excitement and gratitude for the initiatives. They called for continued investments in health, education, and other critical infrastructure.