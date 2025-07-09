Pi-CNG, LASWA to embrace CNG as alternative energy for ferry operations

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) on Wednesday convened a strategic engagement meeting between the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG), representatives of RIL Hydro Kraft Limited (Promoters of CNG for Marine), key boat operators and marine stakeholders across Lagos State over the adoption of cleaner and more sustainable energy sources within the inland waterways transport sector.

The session, organised at the instance of LASWA, aimed to align national clean energy goals with the realities and operations of local boat operators, explore the feasibility of marine CNG adoption, and foster collaboration among stakeholders in driving an efficient energy transition in water transportation.

In his welcome address, the General Manager of LASWA, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, highlighted the strategic importance of introducing CNG-powered boats and Electric Ferries as part of LASWA’s long-term commitment to reducing carbon emissions, enhancing passenger safety, and lowering operational costs for operators.

He emphasised that the waterways are central to Lagos’ future mobility plans, and energy transition remains a core pillar in actualising this vision.

The team from the Presidential Initiative on CNG, led by the PD/CEO, Engr Michael Oluwagbemi, provided insight into the federal government’s roadmap for accelerating CNG adoption across multiple transport sectors, including maritime.

He shared the success stories from the road transport CNG adoption across the country and assured stakeholders of strong technical support and enabling policies towards the adoption of CNG for Marine.

The CEO of RIL Hydro Krafts Limited, Layi Solesi, delivered a technical presentation on the conversion process, fueling infrastructure, safety standards, and the long-term economic benefits of CNG usage in marine transport. He also showcased successful case studies from other coastal cities and expressed readiness to work closely with LASWA and the boat operators on pilot schemes.

Boat operators present raised critical questions and shared concerns regarding affordability, safety, engine compatibility, fueling infrastructure, and maintenance. In response, both LASWA and the federal team assured them of gradual, inclusive implementation backed by capacity-building programs and stakeholder involvement at every stage.

This landmark meeting reinforces LASWA’s role as a proactive regulator and bridge-builder in shaping a safer, greener, and more efficient water transport system for Lagos. Stakeholders expressed optimism and commitment towards actualising the vision of a CNG-powered future on Lagos waterways.

