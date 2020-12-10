Physiotherapists demand revisit of legislation protecting persons with disabilities 

The Nigeria Society of Physiotherapists (NSP) has called for a revisit of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act of 2018 and increased access to public physical structures for persons with disabilities, particularly when visiting government-owned buildings.

NSP’s president, Dr Nnenna Nina Chigbo, in a press release to commemorate the International Day of Persons With Disabilities, expressed dismay at the poor compliance of public physical structures.

Dr Chigbo stated that poor access to road transportation, sea, air and rail modes of commuting and their respective ports and park for persons with disability, as dictated by the Parts III and IV of the 2018 discrimination act had deprived them of a high degree of participation, inclusion and integration within society.

She stated that ensuring an improvement in the quality of life of persons with disabilities would also require that the Part V Section 21 of the 2018 discrimination act that stipulates persons with disability access free healthcare, including physiotherapy, be enforced.

Dr Chigbo asked that all tiers of government in the country pay attention to the level of unemployment among persons with disabilities which is based on discrimination and lack of respect for their rights as well as employers’ ignorance on how to match the level of functional ability with job description and requirements.

According to her, NSP is dedicated to ensuring that Nigeria does well in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals especially goal 10, which strives to reduce inequality within and among countries by empowering and promoting the social, economic and political inclusion of all, including persons with disabilities.

She declared NSP’s readiness to collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to design, produce and issue accessibility insignia to PWD as well as improve the ease of access into public buildings with appropriate aids or supports such as suitable ramps, ramps height and gradients and seats around buildings needed by physically challenged individuals.

“We can also participate in and encourage the design of wheelchairs that are made for rough and difficult terrains to motivate Persons with Disabilities to seek their rights,” she added.

