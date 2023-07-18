Euthanasia as a voluntary end of life (death with a doctor’s help) is still one of the most complex topics in modern society. The complexity is compounded by moral issues. They provoke an even greater ethical and emotional charge to the topic. Voluntary physician-assisted death involves ending the life of a sick person at their request or with the help of a medical team. Undoubtedly, this causes a lot of discussion and controversy about the ethics and moral implications. Views on euthanasia vary from country to country and culture to culture. They can be governed by various factors: ethical, moral, legal or religious. We’ll try to explore the ethical problems of assisted death. We also will try to consider the moral dilemmas that arise when we talk about this difficult decision.

But first, let us delve deeper into history.

The Ancient Origin of Euthanasia: Reality or Myth?

Euthanasia has a long history. The first references to it can be found in Greek and other ancient texts. One of the most famous examples comes from ancient Greece. However, recent research proved that it is a myth. But this myth has been perceived as true for many centuries. Indeed, the story was written by Plutarch. It’s about killing newborn babies in Spartan cities if they were physically handicapped or in poor health.

However, new research shows that Plutarch was writing about times and events that took place 700 years before his lifetime. Much of that could be an assumption. The ancient Greeks took care of their newborns. Even if they did not meet all the criteria for physical health. Scientists at California State University have said the following. The concept of infanticide has since been used for some “vile purposes.” Namely, the Nazis used the practice of ancient Greece as a precedent to justify eugenics. Including the killing of the disabled.

Present. Euthanasia Medical Ethics.

Euthanasia morality

Modern conceptions of euthanasia based on the principles of medical ethics developed much later. In the 19th and 20th centuries, a modern discussion on this topic arose. When medicine became capable of preserving life. It was through the widespread use of the latest medical technologies and procedures. The first legislative documents on euthanasia were adopted in some countries in the 20th century.

Euthanasia medical ethics is a rather complex field. An intriguing debate in this regard is the question of the tenets of humanity. There are adherents who argue that every person has the rights to make their very best choices. Including the decision to end their life. On the other hand, euthanasia opponents believe that the doctor’s role is to preserve life and to provide medical care. But in no case, cause the end of the patient’s existence.

The same is true in cases where the patient is in a critical condition with excruciating pain and suffering. Still others argue that nobody has the right to decide to terminate another person’s life. No matter what the circumstances.

Performing this procedure raises many ethical issues of euthanasia. In particular, the issue of patient consent. After all, if a patient is unable to physically express their will, is it possible to make a decision on death based on their earlier will? Another problem is to avoid possible abuses. When euthanasia can become a means of getting rid of incapacitated or unwanted people.

Death assistance is a legal procedure that is prohibited in many countries. Such a situation causes many challenges for those who wish to make their own decisions about terminating their lives. Often, these patients are forced to look for alternative ways. For example, traveling to countries where euthanasia is legalized. At the same time, such steps lead to inequality. It also exposes patients to the risk of dangerous interventions.

Researches. The Role of Education.

Experiences of Different Countries

Research on euthanasia focuses on different aspects. They include the opinions and experiences of patients, their relatives, doctors, and society in general. Such studies help to gain a more objective view of the ethical issues related to assisted death. It is also important to consider examples of countries where euthanasia is legalized. It is useful to study their experience and approaches to this procedure.

Education is an important aspect of understanding the ethical dilemmas associated with euthanasia. Scientific articles and educational programs can play an important to this issue. Educating medical and psychological students about euthanasia and the ethical issues surrounding it will help to develop competent professionals. They can analyze and discuss this topic responsibly.

The USA. Legislation. Approaches in Different States. Ethical dilemmas

The issue of euthanasia in the United States causes significant disagreements at the legislative level. USA has no unambiguous national policy. The rules differ from state to state. The assisted suicide is legalized only in some states. These are California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Montana, Vermont, and Hawaii. In these states, special laws have been passed. They allow patients to demand physician-assisted suicide.

Yet, in other states, it is still illegal. Moreover, physician-assisted death is considered a criminal offense.

This variation in legislation reflects differences in social and moral beliefs among states. Many people support the right to self-determination. They believe that patients suffering from terminal illnesses should have a choice to make decisions about ending their lives. Others believe that such decisions are contrary to moral values. The last one’s place life above all else.

In recent years, there has been some political activity and changes in legislation regarding euthanasia. Some states are considering legalizing assisted suicide by introducing new legislative initiatives. This indicates a change in perceptions of the ethical and moral aspects of euthanasia in American society.

Europe. It All Depends on the Country

Several European countries have legalized assisted suicide, allowing patients to end their lives with the help of a medical professional.

The Netherlands

They were the first country to legalize euthanasia in 2001. According to Dutch law, patients suffering from terminal illnesses and in a distressed state can be provided with medical assistance in ending their lives at their request. This process is subject to strict control.

Belgium

Here, euthanasia has also been legalized since 2002. That is, the law is on the side of patients who are in an incurable physical or mental condition and suffer unnecessary pain.

Switzerland

Euthanasia is not directly legalized here, but assisted suicide is not punishable by law. Organizations such as Dignitas and Exit provide assisted suicide services that allow patients to end their lives under medical supervision.

Luxembourg

In Luxembourg, euthanasia was legalized in 2009. According to the law, patients with significant suffering and terminal illness can seek medical assistance and receive help in ending their lives.

Many European countries remaine sensitive to the needs of patients. That is why they prioritize palliative care. They also prioritize improvement of the medical support system for patients with terminal illnesses. Palliative care provides comfort and support to patients and their families in difficult life situations.

Instead of Afterword

Physician-assisted death is a complex topic that raises many ethical dilemmas. In American society, there is a divergence in both attitudes and legislation. In some states, euthanasia is legalized and regulated by special laws. In others, it remains illegal. Ethical debates continue, and society is actively researching and discussing this topic. Europe is no exception, where everything depends on the country. Not to mention the eastern part of the world, where the influence of religion on the state is very strong and euthanasia is strictly prohibited.

Changes in legislation and increased education can contribute to a better understanding of the ethical issues surrounding physician-assisted death. Moreover, the ethical dilemmas and problems that arise are the foundation for broader discussions. This theme is essential and needs to be considered from a variety of perspectives. We also need to take into account scientifіc research. Furthermore, both experts and patients should be involved in the dialog.

It is our sіncere hope that this article will be an important step in further exploring the ethical issues that arise in the context of assisted dying. With the changes in legislation, the development of medical ethics, and the expansion of public awareness, we can get closer to finding compromise solutions. And the last ones will take into account the interests of patients and ensure humane treatment of death under control.