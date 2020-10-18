PHOTOS+VIDEOS: #EndSARS protesters hold church service at Alausa, Ikeja

Latest News
By Tribune Online

The ongoing protest at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State capital took another dimension on Sunday as #EndSARS protesters hold church service  at the protesting ground this morning.

Below are videos and photos from the venue;

IMG_3771

IMG_3771

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

You might also like
Latest News

My convoy was attacked by political thugs not protesting youths — Oyetola

Latest News

Jimoh Aliu Deserves a Befitting National Burial — Ladoja, Farounbi

Latest News

Osogbo post office burnt, hoodlums vandalize mall

Latest News

#EndSARS protest: Osun police boss condemns Oyetola’s attack, confirms two dead…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More