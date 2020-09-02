PHOTOS: Two dead, 7 rescued as three trucks, fuel tanker crush passenger bus in Lagos

Two female passengers lost their lives while seven other passengers including a child were rescued with various degrees of injuries when three trucks and a tanker crushed a passenger bus in the Anthony inward Gbagada area of Lagos State, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) announced on Wednesday.

The accident, which happened late on Tuesday night, involved a tipper truck with registration AKM 741 ZT and another tipper truck with registration AKM 322 ZT, a fuel tanker with registration GGE 779 XZ and a containerised truck with an unknown registration number which all collided and crushed a commercial bus with registration number KTU 198 XN, trapping the occupants of the bus.

According to a statement by the agency, during the rescue efforts, six adults, comprising three males and three females and a child were rescued with various degrees of injuries while two adult females lost their lives in the incident.

According to the statement by Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General of LASEMA: “The agency received a distressed call on Tuesday night September 1st, 2020 of a multiple truck accident at Anthony inward Gbagada which operation lasted till this morning, Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

“The LASEMA Response Team, Cobra Squad at Onipanu and all key Primary stakeholders/responders were immediately activated to the scene of the incident.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a multiple accidents involving a tipper truck with registration number AKM-741ZT and another tipper truck with registration number AKM- 322 ZT and a loaded tanker with registration number GGE-779 XZ and a loaded 40ft containerized truck with unknown registration number crushed a commercial bus with registration number KTU 198 XN as a result of reckless driving thereby trapping the occupants inside the bus and causing a vehicular obstruction on the main carriageway.

“However, the bus was extricated open with the aid of the agency’s light rescue equipment where six adults (3 males and 3 females) and a child were rescued alive with different degree of injuries and were given first aid treatment by the agency’s paramedics before being subsequently taken to Gbagada General Hospital by LRU Ambulance and LASAMBUS but unfortunately two adult female lost their lives at the scene of incident.

“Furthermore, a joint team of responders coordinated by LRT (Cobra and Eagle Squad), LASAMBUS, LRU Ambulance, the Nigeria Police (Pedro Division), LASG Fire Service, LRU Fire Unit and LASTMA rescue worked together at the scene of the incident.”

“In addition, the dead victims were bagged by the LRT and handed over to SEHMU at the scene of incident while the accidented vehicles were recovered off the road with the aid of the Agency’s heavy-duty equipment and handed over to the Police officers from Pedro Division.”

