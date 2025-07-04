PHOTOS: Troops uncover cache of 56 IEDs in Borno

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI, in collaboration with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have uncovered 56 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on the strategic bridge linking Marte and Dikwa in Borno State.

This was announced by the Nigeria Army via its official X account in the early hours of Friday.

According to the statement, the discovery was made by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams deployed from the Marte and Dikwa Forward Operating Bases during a targeted clearance operation.

“A total of 56 fully prepared IEDs have so far been safely recovered from the location. Controlled procedures are currently ongoing to render the remaining devices safe for full recovery and disposal.

“This successful operation has prevented a potentially catastrophic attack and reaffirms the vigilance, expertise, and commitment of Nigerian troops in safeguarding key infrastructure and civilian lives within the North East theatre,” the statement reads.

