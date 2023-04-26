The newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of the Tony Elumelu Foundation has presented to the board of trustee the strategic vision to scale the impact of the foundation globally.

According to the foundation on Instagram Tuesday, Chris-Asoluka’s is taking TEFImpact to a whole new level.

“Brace yourselves, world – Our CEO is taking #TEFImpact to a whole new level!!

Earlier today, we had the Inaugural TEF CEO presentation to the Tony Elumelu Foundation Board and Team!

“Our CEO, Somachi-Chris Asoluka presented her strategic vision for TEF’s scaled impact, not just across Africa but also across the globe.

“From Africa to the world, we are set to make our mark!