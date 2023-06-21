As a way of giving back to the community where he grew up, Nigerian football star, Ahmed Musa, has embarked on building schools and he recently visited one he newly opened.

The footballer took to Instagram to post pictures of the visit.

He also made huge donations of learning tools including textbooks as he encouraged parents to prioritize education of their children.

“It’s incredible how education can shape young minds and empower our future generation.

‘Let’s inspire and encourage every parent out there to prioritize their child’s education!

“Together, we can create a brighter tomorrow!” he captioned.