President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, met with the members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In attendance are Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma; Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule; Jigawa Governor, Umar Namadi; Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya; among others.