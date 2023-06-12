President Bola Tinubu inspected a Guard of Honour at the forecourt of the state house in Abuja as part of the activities marking the 2023 Democracy Day on Monday.

In attendance are Vice President Kashim Shettima, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume amongst others.