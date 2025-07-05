PHOTOS: Tinubu arrives Brazil for BRICS Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, ahead of the 17th BRICS Summit scheduled to hold from July 6 to 7, 2025.

Tinubu, who is attending the summit at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was warmly received at the Galeão International Airport by top Nigerian officials, including Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), and Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger), among others.

His arrival in Brazil followed a four-day state visit to Saint Lucia, where Tinubu signed bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with the Caribbean nation.

This year’s BRICS Summit, themed “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for more Inclusive and Sustainable Governance’” is expected to centre on sustainable development, equitable global financial reforms, and enhanced trade collaboration.

President Tinubu is expected to hold strategic meetings with BRICS leaders and other partner countries to position Nigeria as a key voice in shaping the global South agenda.

Nigeria will also be represented alongside fellow African BRICS member states like South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia, and other countries like Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

