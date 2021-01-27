PHOTOS: The message Buhari gave us after meeting him ― New CDS

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with the new service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Present at the meeting held behind closed doors were Major General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, General Irabor said they would work to bring security to lives and properties.

“We have just seen the president and we are mindful of the demands. We can only at this stage pledge our ultimate best to bring safety and security to lives and properties across the country,” he said.

The CDS assured that they would ensure that value is added to the lives of citizens, saying: “On behalf of the service chiefs, I am assuring the nation peace and security. We believe there will be value that will be added to the security disposition of the nation.”

On the message from the president, he stated: “The message from the president is that we, knowing the current security environment, must do everything possible to add value to the security disposition and the expectations are high and that we are quite mindful of that expectations. So, we collectively, will work to achieve that.”

The new security top brass were appointed on Tuesday.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Again, Nigeria new weekly COVID-19 infections have witnessed yet another significant increase, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The second wave of the pandemic was officially announced after the infections began to rise in the first week of December…

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

PHOTOS: The message Buhari gave us after meeting him ― New CDS

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

PHOTOS: The message Buhari gave us after meeting him ― New CDS