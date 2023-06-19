Popular Instagram skit maker and content creator, Amarachi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy, has bagged honorary doctorate degree from Prowess University Delaware USA.

The famous influencer made this known on Instagram on Sunday.

“Guess who is now a doctor?

Me!!!!

“I have made my mom and fam proud once again.. from now call me doctor Ash.. congrats to me.

“Yesterday I was conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree in real estate management by Prowess University Delaware USA…”

“I was also honored to receive the special African under 40 CEOs award Y … THANKYOU @africas_under40ceosawards for this! I am grateful

“Congratulations to my fellow Doctorate awardees. This is indeed a greatttttt achievement,” she wrote.

