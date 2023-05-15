R&B/Pop legend Usher Raymond has been awarded honorary degree by Berklee College of Music, USA.

The singer made this known in a post on Facebook on Monday.

“They call me Doctor Raymond 🎓😏🙏🏾.

“Thank you Berklee College of Music for honoring me and presenting me with a Doctor of Music degree. I’m so grateful for this opportunity to share a message to the next generation of artists, producers, vocalists, arrangers, dancers and more.

“Be brave and I hope your spark never goes away,” he captioned.