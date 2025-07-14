PHOTOS: Shettima visits devastated Buhari’s widow, Aisha

Vice President Kashim Shettima has visited the grieving widow of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari, and other members of the former President’s family in London.

In some of the pictures, Shettima was captured during his visit to the visibly devastated former First Lady.

The visit followed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s confirmation of Buhari’s death on Sunday in London after a prolonged illness.

According to a statement by the Presidency, the former president passed away at about 4:30 p.m. while receiving medical care in the United Kingdom.

In a move to honour the deceased leader, President Tinubu ordered Vice President Shettima to travel to the UK to accompany Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985, was later elected president in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.

As part of the national mourning, Tinubu also directed that flags be flown at half-staff in honour of the late leader.

