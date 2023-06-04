Marlian star, Zinoleesky has acquired a new Ferrari amid feud with colleague, Seyi Vibez.

The singer made this known in a video posted on his Instagram.

Recall the two fastest-rising Nigerian singers, have been locked in a mortal battle online over the last few days making shameful revelations about each other.

The recent episode of the pair’s fight has seen Zinoleesky allege that the new N500m mansion recently acquired by Seyi Vibez was audio, and he was yet to complete the payment for the property.

Meanwhile, Seyi Vibez, whose one most significant sell point as an artist has been that he is an independent singer, called out Zinoleesky, tagging him a ‘slave’ because of his label deal with Marlians Records.

However, in response, the Marlian signee revealed that the Chance singer isn’t as independent as he claims and that he has a distribution deal with Dapper and a publishing deal with Mr Eazi’s Empawa.

“My new FERRARI 458 ITALIA en route to

Lagos ….

“Talk to me nice … set awon burna …” Zinoleesky captioned.