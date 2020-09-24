PHOTOS: Scene of the gas tanker explosion in Iju-Isaga, Lagos

Latest News
By Tribune Online
gas tanker explosion

Many persons have been injured in a gas tanker that exploded in the Ifako Ijaiye area of Lagos State on Thursday afternoon.

Tribune Online reports that the victims of the gas tanker explosion sustained various degrees of burns.

Confirming the development, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said efforts are ongoing to put out the fire.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Below are photographs from the scene from the incident.

 

gas tanker explosion gas tanker explosion gas tanker explosion gas tanker explosion gas tanker explosion gas tanker explosion

 

 

 

