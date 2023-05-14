The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has showed his support for chef Hilda Baci as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time.

The governor in an Instagram post on Sunday said he’s proud of her endeavor to break records.

“I showed up to support Chef Hilda Baci, in her quest to break the Guinness World Record @GWR for the longest time spent cooking by an individual.

“Her dedication, passion for cooking as well as her desire to put our rich culture on the map by not only exhibiting our food but also the resilience, determination, energy and team spirit that has come to be known as the spirit of Lagos and indeed Nigeria is truly remarkable.

“We are proud to have Hilda embarking on this journey in our state. I will continue to follow the updates and look forward to the final declaration,” he said.

In an attempt to clinch this record, the 27-year-old graduate on Thursday set up a four-day ‘cook-a-thon’ at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos State.