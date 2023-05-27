Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, held a valedictory cabinet meeting to end his first tenure ahead of the May 29 inauguration for the second term.

This was made known in a post shared on his Instagram page on Saturday.

Sharing photos from the gathering, he wrote, “Last night, we held our valedictory executive council meeting, it was emotional, but at the same time euphoric.

“Working with my cabinet members has been an interesting experience for almost four years.

“The outgoing cabinet members, the executive council offered its best service to Lagos in a period of challenges, and for this, we thank them.”