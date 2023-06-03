Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, popular as Gbogbo Biz-girl has showed off the appreciation certificate she for her role in President Tinubu’s inauguration concert.

The actress took to instagram to express excitement by posting pictures from the event.

She also expressed her appreciation to Seyi Tinubu as the successful concert was in honor of President Bola Admed Tinubu ahead of his inauguration.

“This actually goes a long way in my heart being rewarded for your effort and a successful delivery of a great event….. Big big shoutout to @seyitinubu I’m grateful”, she captioned.