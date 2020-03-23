PHOTOS: Popular Ibadan pharmacy draws boxes on floor for customers to stand over coronavirus

A popular pharmacy in Ibadan, Oyo State, decided to take its cautionary measures against coronavirus a little further by creating boxes on the ground for customers to stand on before getting inside the pharmacy.

The pharmacy, Kunle Ara, located beside the University College Hospital (UCH), decided to ensure that social contacts in the pharmacy are reduced to the barest minimum by creating the said boxes for people to stand.

A man called Tobi with the twitter handle @Tobbsticks who took the photographs, revealed that he saw the situation when he went to get face masks and gloves at the pharmacy on Monday.

Customers were seen waiting for their turn to be attended to by standing on the said boxes and are allowed to enter after those inside had been attended to.

Many people who came to the pharmacy came basically to purchase hand sanitisers and face masks while many others came to buy drugs prescribed for them at the UCH. Many of the customers were also seen patiently standing on the boxes, waiting for their turn.

Some people on twitter reacted to the development, praising the owner of the pharmacy for the measure.

Olaniyi Babatunde @Tunescobabs said: “This is commendable. Remaining canopies for when it rains.”

Dr Ameenah @amkmusty said: “This is fantastic. Clearly the leaders/owners of this facility are well educated and have the safety and best interests of their staff and the populace at heart. Very well done.”

Amzat Turawa @codegreenie said: “Kunle Ara is close to UCH Ibadan. The owner is a pharmacist and a responsible one!”

JohnKerry @saheedakinloye said: “This is good initiative. Kunle Ara on a regular day can be very populated, with people practically breathing down one another’s necks.”