PHOTOS: Pastor Adeboye’s wife celebrates 55th wedding anniversary with beautiful throwback pictures

Pastor Foluke Adeboye, the wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has celebrated her 55th wedding anniversary with the man of God with beautiful throwback pictures.

Pastor Foluke took to the popular social media platform, Twitter to mark the milestone in their marriage.

In one of the throwback pictures, the pastor could be seen signing what looks like a wedding document while Pastor Foluke glared with excitement.

According to ‘Mummy G.O’, the years spent with the man of God have been filled with everything she has ever asked God for.

“55 Years with you my darling @PastorEAAdeboye has been filled with all I ever asked God for and even more. Thank you for showing that God can indeed be trusted. ❤️❤️❤️” she posted.

Pastor Adeboye himself had earlier taken to Instagram to praise Pastor Foluke for sticking with him when he had nothing.

“My darling @pastorfoluadeboye, the woman who has suffered with me, she stood by me when we had nothing. I was the poorest and the least known of all the men after her 55yrs ago. But she left all those who were famous, well to do and she picked me. Thank God, God had made us a success and proven all the oppositions back then wrong. Here is to 55 more years of double love, double grace, double peace, double of heaven on earth. #PerfectJubilee #CoupleGoals #GodFreedUs,” he posted.

Pastor E. A Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Foluke, tied the knot in 1967 and their marriage has been blessed with four beautiful children.










