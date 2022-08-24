PHOTOS: Nigeria’s Super Falconets sleep at Turkish Airport

By Tribune Online

Nigeria’s Super Falconets have been photographed sleeping on chairs and the floor of the airport in Istanbul, Turkey, on their way back home.


The Falconets team that won their first three matches of the tournament was knocked out of the 2022 Under-20 Women’s World Cup at the quarter-finals by the Netherlands on Sunday.

Taking to the popular social media platform, Instagram to share the current state of the players,  former Super Eagles media officer, Colin Udoh, decried the current situation of the young female footballers.

“Nigeria’s #Falconets have been travelling from Costa Rica since 6:30 am on Monday.

“They’re now in Istanbul on a 24-hour layover and sleeping on the airport chairs and floor, or wherever,” he posted.

