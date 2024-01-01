As the world celebrates New Year’s Day, some Nigerian celebrities double the celebration as they mark their birthdays on the same day.

A number of celebrities took to their Instagram pages on Monday to celebrate their birthdays, and they also got good wishes from colleagues and fans.

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Yekini, also known as Itele, wrote in a post on his Instagram account, “Alhamdulillah, it’s my day. Thanking God for another year of my life.

“It’s my birthday 🎉 I am grateful for the gift of life. I celebrate the hero in me. I wish myself many more years on earth🙏🙏.”

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe also clocked 46 as she marked her birthday on January 1.

Posting her picture on her Instagram page, she wrote, “Chapter 46 Unlocked 🥂🎂. Happy birthday to me! To God be all the glory, honour and adoration 🙏🙏🙏.”

Actor Mustapha Sholagbade also celebrating his birthday on Monday, posted on his Instagram page, “Happy birthday to me. Kindly pray for me from your church mind🤎🙏.”

Reality TV star Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd, also marked his birthday on his Instagram page.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate wrote, “Look at how far God Almighty has brought me. Blessed, Grown, Husband and a Father. I am so hyped 😎‼️

“Thank you Jesus Christ of Nazareth 🙏🏾. Happiest Birthday to myself and Happy New Year Fam.”

Actress Moyo Lawal, who is also marking her birthday today, wrote on her Instagram page, “Happy New Year, everyone❤️. May 2024 bring you heightened prosperity, great health, financial increase, joy, peace, career upliftment, and answers to secret prayers. Cheers to an amazing, fulfilling and rewarding new year.”

Reality TV star, Venita Akpofure, also announced her 37th birthday on Monday.

The Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate wrote on Instagram, “Hello 37, I heard you have been expecting me. It’s World Venita Day!”

Another reality TV star, Nengi Hampson, who was the second runner-up of the Big Brother Naija (Lockdown Edition), also clocked a new age as she wrote on Instagram, “The Happiest Birthday 🥳🥰 Thank you Jesus 🙏”

