PHOTOS: NAFDAC shuts down SomGeo factory for revalidating expired curry, thyme spices

In its renewed efforts to rid the country of unwholesome foods and other consumables to safeguard the health of the Nigerian populace, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down a food manufacturing company over revalidation of expired curry and thyme spices.

The action followed a tip-off, after which the operatives of the Investigation and Enforcement directorate of NAFDAC swooped on the main warehouse and factory of Every Rose Limited manufacturers of SomGeo brand of spices located at Petu Village, Cele 2, Bus Stop Off Ibeju-Lekki, and No. 23, Tunji Lekki, Bello Street, Penuncular Stream 2, Lekki, Lagos respectively.

Sequel to the visit by the NAFDAC officials, it was discovered that large quantities of expired curry and thyme spices were stored in the warehouse with packaging materials, labels as well as stamps that were being used to illegally revalidate the already expired products (spices).



In a statement signed by the Resident Media Consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, on Sunday, the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, expressed abhorrence of the act and disclosed that the company will be heavily sanctioned for endangering public health.

According to Prof Adeyeye, the two locations visited were sealed and placed on hold, adding that the company staff found revalidating the aforementioned products at the factory have been apprehended and taken to NAFDAC Investigation & Enforcement office for further investigation.



The statement added that different finished products and working tools were found in the factory while the business owner, a lady, (names withheld) is at large.



Records available with NAFDAC show that the company located at 19, Adelajo Ojo Crescent, Magodo, Lagos, registered 16 different products for listing under the brand name SOMGEO and these include SOMGEO Ginger Powder, SOMGEO Garlic Powder, SOMGEO Thyme Leaves and SOMGEO Mixed Spices Powder amongst others. The registration however, expired on December 5, 2017.

Prof Adeyeye, however, warned that there is no more hiding place for unscrupulous manufacturers and marketers who have turned themselves to merchants of death with a view to making illicit money by sending unsuspecting Nigerian consumers to their early graves through production and sale of falsified and revalidated expired products.

She said the Agency would stop at nothing to track down the illicit merchants wherever they are within the country.

‘’We are ready to eliminate the incidence of falsified products in our markets or bring it down to the minimum to safeguard the health of our people,’’ she said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.