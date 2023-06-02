Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ queen Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, is celebrating her birthday today, June 2, 2023. The reality personality from Edo state is 26, and she released some lovely pictures of herself glowing in beauty on social media.

Celebrating her big day, Phyna stated that her crown is a reflection of how she makes those around her feel, and not what she possesses or who she is.

“My crown is in my heart, not on my head.”

“My crown isn’t a result of what I have or who I am; it’s a mirror reflection of how I make people around me feel. My crown is in my heart, not on my head. Dreams are coming through and my growth with God is one of the best things that has happened.

“My crown is confidence, and it can’t fall off. 26 & sassy‍“.