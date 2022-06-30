PHOTOS: Man narrates how wife was thrown out of one-chance robbers’ vehicle in Lagos

A man on Thursday gave chilling details of how his wife was thrown out of a vehicle she boarded by one-chance robbers operating on a highway in Lagos State.

The man, via his Twitter handle @groovereben, disclosed in a series of tweets that his wife boarded a minibus popularly known as Korope in the Sandfill area of the Lekki-Epe Expressway and when she sensed danger, she asked the driver to stop for her so as to alight.

However, according to him, the driver refused to stop, and instead increased the speed of the vehicle. She also started dragging the door with the person by the door who wanted to close the door of the vehicle.

However, following her shouts inside the vehicle, the one chance robbers threw her out of the vehicle on getting to the Civic Centre area of Victoria Island, causing her to sustain injuries.

According to the narratives of her husband in a series of tweets: “The level of armed robbery and kidnapping going on in Lagos is scary. On Tuesday evening, my wife boarded a Korope (minibus) from Sandfill. On entering the bus, she sensed something wasn’t right, she asked the driver to drop her off, but he refused but rather increased the speed.

“The person seated next to her insisted on closing the door, she refused, she started dragging the door with them and started shouting and was still dragging the door with them. When they got to somewhere around the Civic Centre, they pushed her down.

“I want to thank the good Nigerian who rushed her to Onikan Health Centre, I also want to thank the security men, the nurses and doctors at Onikan Health Centre for giving her First Aid treatment before we arrived.

“From Onikan Health Centre, we were transferred to Marina General Hospital. I also want to appreciate the nurses and doctors for being kind to us. Dear Governor Bbajide Sanwo-Olu, please do something about the high-level kidnapping going on in Lagos.

“I’m grateful to God that my wife is alive, I’ve thought about all the things that could go wrong if they succeeded, the fact that she didn’t hit her head or chest on the ground. Thank you, my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Please be careful out there.”