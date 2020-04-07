PHOTOS: Lagosians take to Ikorodu road for jogging exercise

Some residents of Ikorodu, and Gbagada in Lagos State were on Tuesday seen on the ever-busy Ikorodu road and Gbagada highway jogging following the lockdown declared by both the Lagos State and Federal governments.

The Ikorodu residents were seen moving from Haruna down to Agric Bus Stop, while those in Gbagada were seen jogging on the highway.

Clad in their various sports wears, the residents decided to use the lockdown opportunity to shed some weights as both men and women were seen on the highways sweating it out.