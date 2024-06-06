The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide sanwo-Olu commissioned 270 Units of 2 Bedroom Flats (Type C, Cluster 1, Block 1 – 45) at Egan-Igando Housing Scheme, Lagos.
