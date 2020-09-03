The Lagos State government on Thursday began the dislodgement of illegal slaughter slabs (abattoirs) in the state and seized both live and slaughtered cows and rams during the dislodgment in one of the abattoirs.

View gallery (4)

In the first dislodgment, the state government’s Monitoring Enforcement and Compliance Team dislodged an illegal slaughter slab at Oke Rube, Ikotun, Alimosho Local Government Area of the state in furtherance of the sanitisation of the red meat value chain.

During the dislodgment exercise, the team, which arrived very early in the morning when the butchers were just starting to kill the animals, seized some of the cows and rams that were just killed while also going away with live cows and rams.

According to the state government in its twitter handle, @followlasg, the dislodgment became necessary following too many illegal slaughter slabs in the state and the need to ensure proper hygiene in killing of the animals.

View gallery (4)

During the dislodgment at the Oke Rube slab, the team, which came with over 10 cars along with law-enforcement agencies, not only seized the live and killed animals, but also arrested a number of the butchers in the illegal abattoirs.

According to the state government on the Twitter: “The State Government today began the dislodgement of illegal slaughter slabs in the state as men of the re-inaugurated Monitoring Enforcement and Compliance Team dislodged an illegal slaughter slab at Oke Rube, Ikotun, Alimosho Local Government in furtherance of the sanitisation of the red meat value chain.”

According to the state government, the exercise, which is a continuous one, will continue until all the illegal slaughter slabs in the state are dislodged and sanity is brought to the meat value chain in the state.