PHOTOS: Lady dies after her lover threw her from five-storey building during quarrel

A man has been arrested in Anambra State after he allegedly threw his lover from a five-storey building during a quarrel, leading to the death of the lady, the state police command announced on Saturday.

The man, 37-year-old Nonso Eze, was said to have pushed the lady whose name and address are yet unknown, from the five-storey building locted at Number 6, Orakwe Close, Awada Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to the state police command in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, the incident happened on Saturday around 3:00 a.m. and policemen from the Awada Police station were informed of the incident around 6:30 a.m.

According to the police statement: “On 23/1/2021 at about 6:30 a.m., there was a report at Awada police Station that on the same day at about 3:00 a.m., a lady of about 23 years old whose name and address are yet unknown was thrown from the fifth floor of a five-storey building at Number.6, Orakwe Close, Awada Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Police operatives attached to Awada Division visited the scene, photographed the victim and rushed her to Bex Hospital, Onitsha, for medical attention but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“Consequently, preliminary inquiry from the occupants of the compound revealed that the lady was allegedly pushed down from the room of one Nonso Eze, aged 37 years of same address who is occupying the fifth floor following a quarrel.

“Suspect was subsequently arrested and search executed in his apartment where a pair of female slippers and unused condom were recovered as exhibits.

Meanwhile, corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy while investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident after which suspect will be brought to book.”

