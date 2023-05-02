Popular singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, better known as Iyanya, has cleared the air on taking the lady he sighted at Davido’s concert on a date despite a stern warning from her alleged boyfriend.

Iyanya on Tuesday took to Twitter to post some pictures from their date while stating that they only met once and that is on the boat cruise.

“You all remember how it started 2 Sundays ago when I sighted an amazing girl at Davido’s Timeless concert. She was eyeing me throughout my performance, I couldn’t forget her beautiful smile and I tweeted about it.

“Luckily, Florence reached out, I tweeted her picture and I asked my team to reach out to her, while her conversation went on with the team, we found out she has been depressed and only came for the Davido concert as a way to make herself happy and my team asked why she was depressed and she told us one of her close relatives had been battling cancer, when I was informed I felt like it will be nice to give her a treat in lagos.

“I had my team contact her and make plans for her to come to Lagos so l can help put a smile on her face. Life is too short not to spread kindness

“Florence got to Lagos on Saturday and my team made sure she had the best time here. We got her accommodation, a few clothes, perfume, Boat cruise, iPhone 📱 few other things to make her feel special. She deserves it!

When Florence arrived lagos on Saturday I was not in lagos, I had events in calabar and PH respectfully, when came back Monday afternoon. I headed to Sliver Jetty and spent the afternoon with Florence on a boat cruise. She’s amazing guys. She has dreams of becoming an influencer and I want to help make that happen.

“To assist Florence on becoming an influencer, I got her a brand new iPhone to make this easier and creat good content.

Watch out for Florence, she’s going to do great things 💫 #InfluencerAlert.

“I only met Florence for the first time on the boat and my team dropped off at her hotel, I didn’t bring her here for any other agenda but to make sure she was happy after all she’s been through.

“Thank you all and keep supporting the movement.❤️🙏🏿,” he captioned.

You all remember how it started 2 Sundays ago when I sighted an amazing girl at Davido's Timeless concert. She was eyeing me throughout my performance , I couldn’t forget her beautiful smile and I tweeted about it. pic.twitter.com/rrMCZcJEew — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) May 2, 2023





——

