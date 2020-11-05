PHOTOS: How Oando tank farm in Lagos went up in flames

A Tank Farm belonging to Oando Plc has gone up in flames in Ijora Badia area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred at about 4 pm on Thursday.

Tribune Online gathered that all staff members have been evacuated and are safe.

It was also gathered that officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Federal Fire Service and NIMASA FIRE Services have been mobilised to put out the fire.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) in a statement also said it has deployed its resources to the Oando Tank Farm at Gaskiya Road, Ijora Badia.

It said: “Though the cause of the fire could not be ascertained as at now, the LASEMA Responders, Federal Fire, LASG Fire, Nigerian Navy Fire, Nigerian Police and Forte Oil Fire Service are currently battling the inferno.”

The statement added that operations are still ongoing to curtail the fire from escalating to other tanks in the depot even though the intensity is very high.

