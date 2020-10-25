PHOTOS: Hoodlums invade warehouses, cart away several items in Abuja

Again, hoodlums invaded the Idu Industrial Layout in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, raiding many warehouses on Sunday.

Tribune Online gathered that thugs, numbering over 100, made away with bags of rice, cartons of tin tomatoes, cereals, milk, bales of Ankara materials, and many other valuables.

The incident which led to tension in the area attracted the police authorities who came in and dispersed the hoodlums.

The police authorities however deployed a helicopter while additional policemen were deployed to disperse the invaders who were adamant even as police fired teargas canisters towards their direction.

Despite the presence of policemen, witnesses told Tribune Online that the hoodlums still went away with tricycles and motorcycles.

This incident is happening about 24 hours after suspected thugs were prevented from raiding a warehouse where COVID-19 palliatives were kept at Area 10, Garki.

At the incident in Idu, the hoodlums who were majorly youths, including middle-aged men and women, stormed the warehouses and looted bags of Basmati rice, cartons of cereals and tin tomatoes, bales of clothing and Ankara materials, and other items in the warehouses.

Tribune Online learnt that the thugs made their way through the fence, broke down the doors of the warehouses.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.