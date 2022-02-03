PHOTOS: Hoodlums attack Aregbesola’s campaign office in Osogbo

The internal crisis of the Osun State All Progressive Congress (APC) took a dangerous dimension on Thursday as gunmen unleashed mayhem on the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola’s campaign office in Osogbo.

The attackers who stormed the office in Osogbo, reportedly shot sporadically into the air and the building and attempted to burn it before heavy resistance from the minister’s supporters prevented them.

The incident led to serious pandemonium as residents and traders within the vicinity ran for safety.

The transformer in front of the building was also shot at while those who escaped sustained serious injuries.

Details later…

