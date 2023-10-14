The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, on Friday, paid a surprise visit to his tailor during his undergraduate days.

The governor shared his visit to Davis Cuts Fashion House on Facebook, describing it as a heartwarming trip down memory lane, allowing him to rekindle connections with someone who had played a pivotal role in his earlier days.

Sharing photos, Oyebanji said, “I paid a surprise visit to Mr. David Aina, a highly respected tailor who owns Davis Cuts Fashion House, located around Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti.

“Mr. David holds a special place in my heart, as he was my favourite tailor who skillfully made my clothes during my undergraduate days at the Ondo State University in Ado-Ekiti,( now Ekiti State University) The visit was a delightful journey down memory lane, reconnecting with a person who played a significant role in my past and continues to shine in the world of fashion.”

See Photos:

