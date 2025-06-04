Politics

PHOTOS: Gov Adeleke, Davido visit Tinubu in Lagos

Adam Mosadioluwa
Davido and Tinubu seated, during visit with Governor Adeleke and Dr. Deji Adeleke to the President in Lagos,

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday received the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, along with Dr. Adedeji Adeleke and Afrobeats musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, at his residence in Lagos.

The visit was made public through a post by the Special Assistant to the President on social media, Dada Olusegun, on X. 

A picture of President Tinubu, Davido, Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke; and his brother, Dr. Deji Adeleke,

The post was accompanied by photos showing the President with the Adeleke family.

He tweeted, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in Audience, H.E Ademola Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun State and Chief Adedeji Adeleke and his son and Afrobeat star @davido at his residence in Lagos.”

President Tinubu in the midst of Dr. Deji Adeleke and Governor Ademola Adeleke,

The reason for the visit was not disclosed at the time of filing this report.

The visit is coming less than a week after Davido visited President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article flood in Niger Niger’s Mokwa town Mokwa flash flood victims, Niger state map, Bandits attack Niger communities, kill villagers Mokwa flood: Death toll rises to 160 — NSEMA
Next Article Sokoto State governor, Ahmed Aliyu, consoling his Kano counterpart over loss of 22 athletes, Gov Aliyu consoles Kano governor over loss of 22 athletes

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×