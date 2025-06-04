PHOTOS: Gov Adeleke, Davido visit Tinubu in Lagos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday received the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, along with Dr. Adedeji Adeleke and Afrobeats musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, at his residence in Lagos.

The visit was made public through a post by the Special Assistant to the President on social media, Dada Olusegun, on X.

The post was accompanied by photos showing the President with the Adeleke family.

He tweeted, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in Audience, H.E Ademola Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun State and Chief Adedeji Adeleke and his son and Afrobeat star @davido at his residence in Lagos.”

The reason for the visit was not disclosed at the time of filing this report.

The visit is coming less than a week after Davido visited President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

