The vice chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, and the governing council of the institution have celebrated the Ekiti-born chef and student of the university, Ms Damilola Adeparusi, who is currently on a cooking marathon she embarked on since Friday June 9, 2023 in Ilupeju Ekiti.

Ms Adeparusi, a student of the Mass Communication Department at FUOYE, is looking to set a cooking record of 120 hours. She has already surpassed the current record holder, Hilda Baci’s 100-hour cook-a-thon record at a prepared residence in the Oye Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the venue, the vice chancellor, Professor Fasina, said he visited with a team of council members to congratulate the chef as well as express the university’s support for her endeavour.

He said, “I am so excited because one of our students has made us proud. The members of council and management team are here to support you to hit that target of a 120-hour cooking stint.

“As a university, we are very proud of you and we will keep on watching to give you the necessary publicity that it deserves so that you can project this venture all over the world.

“As it is now, you are being put on the world map, cooking for 120 hours. And I am glad you set the record straight on your social media handles that the cook-a-thon is not in competition with anybody but a desire orchestrated by the Spirit World Global Mission, a church you are affiliated with.”

Other members of the vice chancellor’s delegation were: Hon. Engineer Sabo Inuwa, a member of council; Honourable Alkali Kolo; deputy vice chancellor (academics); Professor O. S. Shittu; deputy vice chancellor, Prof B. T. Opoola, and the registrar, Mr. Mufutau Ibrahim.