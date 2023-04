A rave-of-the moment singer, Spyro has acquired a new house.

Spyro, who recently featured Tiwa Savage on the remix of ‘Who is Your Guy’ took to Instagram to announce that he bought a house for himself and another at the opposite unit for his business partner.

“FROM ZERO to owning a property. ah I #COUNTMYBLESSINGS big time , I didn’t just buy for myself I bought the opposite unit for my business partner too.

“GOD has been good and kind to me,” he captioned.