PHOTOS: Flying officer Tolulope Arotile laid to rest

The remains of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, the late Tolulope Arotile, have been buried amidst tributes at the Military Cemetery in Abuja.

The funeral service was conducted by the Director Chaplaincy of the NAF, Group Captain O Gani.

Some of the dignitaries in attendance include, thief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin, Women Affairs Minister, Mrs Pauline Tallen, the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yaya Bello and Arotile’s family members amongst others.

