PHOTOS: Fire razes Ogbe-Gonogo foodstuff market in Asaba

Fire has destroyed goods worth millions of naira at the popular multimillion naira Ogbe-Gonogo market in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The fire which lasted for five hours engulfed a section of the market located in Oshimili South Local Government Area on Tuesday morning.

The source of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Over 10 shops were reportedly destroyed in the wake.

Eyewitnesses told Tribune Online the inferno created panic as affected traders hurriedly tried to salvage some of their goods.

Men of the state fire service were said to have arrived late while the fire razed shops and goods.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, told Tribune Online reports that operatives of the command have been deployed to the scene.

Onovwakpoyeya said no casualty has been recorded yet.

Chairman of Oshimili South Local Government Area, Comrade Uche Osadebe said his team including security men are on the ground to monitor the situation.

